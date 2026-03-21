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Family Discord: Legal Tussle Between Tech Mogul and Sister

A lawsuit by Annie Altman against her brother, Sam Altman, alleging historic sexual abuse was dismissed, although legal avenues remain open. The case highlights issues of defamation and familial tensions, with past abuse accusations casting a shadow over the OpenAI CEO's public and personal life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:15 IST
Family Discord: Legal Tussle Between Tech Mogul and Sister
Sam Altman

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Annie Altman against her billionaire brother, Sam Altman, accusing him of sexually abusing her two decades ago. However, she may explore new legal avenues, according to the ruling last Friday.

U.S. District Judge Zachary Bluestone in St. Louis noted that Annie cannot pursue assault claims due to the expiration of the statute of limitations in 2008. Nonetheless, she can amend her complaint under Missouri's Childhood Sexual Abuse statute. Meanwhile, Sam Altman plans to countersue for defamation, linked to social media posts from 2021 to 2024, suggesting abuse.

Legal representatives from both sides remain poised to take further steps, with the Altman family citing mental health challenges for Annie as a backdrop to the unfolding familial conflict. Sam Altman, a significant figure in AI innovation through OpenAI, faces the impact of these allegations on his public image. His net worth stands at $3.4 billion, as per Forbes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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