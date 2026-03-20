Seven dead in govt bus accident in TN's Salem

Atleast seven persons were killed and several injured when a TNSTC bus collided head-on with vehicles near Ariyanoor village in the district on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred when the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Salem from Coimbatore veered off the road at Uthamasolapuram near Ariyanoor on the Salem-Coimbatore national highway after the bus driver suddenly lost control. It crashed into a two-wheeler, and a goods carrier (auto) carrying about ten persons in the opposite direction before entering a petrol bunk. Police said five among the deceased were from the same family returning from a function in the goods auto. A five-year-old girl and a 11-month infant were also among the victims. A woman and her son who were travelling on a two-wheeler were also killed. About ten persons who were injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Salem for treatment, a police official said, and added that none of the bus passengers were killed in the mishap. Union Minister L Murugan and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. In separate posts on 'X', they claimed that the accident occurred due to ''poor maintenance'' of the bus.

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