DMK Criticizes AIADMK's Delhi Seat-Sharing Talks with BJP

DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has criticized AIADMK's decision to engage in seat-sharing discussions with the BJP in Delhi, calling it unusual for an opposition-leading coalition. This move, they suggest, reflects a disconnect with the state's priorities and raises questions about AIADMK's autonomy within the NDA.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK leader K N Nehru openly questioned Edappadi K Palaniswami's need to resolve seat-sharing issues in Delhi, suggesting AIADMK lacks control within its alliance. They called out the party for allegedly sidelining state issues like delayed projects and cooking gas shortages.

Criticizing the AIADMK's approach, DMK members likened Palaniswami's actions to giving undue power to Delhi, implying a dependency on BJP's Amit Shah. DMK vowed never to allow what they termed as 'Delhi dominance' over Tamil Nadu, while AIADMK leader Nainar Nagenthran defended the Delhi talks as a procedural necessity.