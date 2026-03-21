Karnataka Maintains Bus Fare Steadiness Amid Fuel Price Speculations

In a recent development, Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, firmly stated that there will be no imminent hike in bus ticket prices, even amidst rumors of rising petrol and diesel costs.

Reddy clarified that the state government is committed to not imposing additional financial burdens on commuters, emphasizing that there are no current plans to start the fare revision process.

Addressing further inquiries, the minister confirmed that there will be no formation of a review committee for fare adjustments, reinforcing the government's stance on maintaining ticket price stability.