Gujarat Secures Diesel Price Relief for Fishermen

The Gujarat government has triumphantly negotiated a rollback of the recent Rs 22.43 per litre hike in diesel prices specifically for the state's fishermen. Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that the Centre heeded requests to offer price relief, equiting fishermen with retail buyers.

This development follows a concerted effort, urged under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to protect the interests of those reliant on the fishing industry. The move prevents potential economic fallout for fishermen by maintaining access to diesel at previously concessionary prices.

An official notice confirmed that Bharat Petroleum, a public sector undertaking, has been instructed to rescind the price increase amid surging global oil prices due to Middle East conflicts. This ensures stability for a vital sector of Gujarat's economy.