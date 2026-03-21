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Air India Enforces New Health Compliance Policy for Cabin Crew

Air India introduces a new health compliance policy for its cabin crew, based on Body Mass Index (BMI). Crew members falling outside the normal BMI range face derostering and pay loss. The policy aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and familiarize crew with maintaining appropriate weight categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:53 IST
Air India Enforces New Health Compliance Policy for Cabin Crew
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Air India is set to roll out a health compliance policy focused on the Body Mass Index (BMI) of its cabin crew. Crew members found under, over, or obese in weight could face suspension from duty and salary penalties.

The policy categorizes BMI readings of 18-24.9 as 'normal'. Those flagged as 'underweight' may still be accepted upon passing medical evaluations. A BMI between 25-29.9 is considered 'overweight' but acceptable if functional assessment is cleared. However, a reading of 30 or above is deemed 'obese' and unacceptable, necessitating immediate corrective measures.

Prompted by Air India's recent acquisition by Tata Group, this initiative underscores the airline's commitment to healthier employee lifestyles and enhances fitness standards, applicable to current and trainee crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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