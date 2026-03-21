Trump's Immigration Ultimatum: ICE Standoff Looms

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum, threatening to mobilize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across U.S. airports if congressional Democrats do not agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security. This development marks the latest in a series of standoffs between the President and opposition lawmakers.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump declared his readiness to activate ICE deployments beginning Monday, emphasizing the urgency of securing necessary funding to maintain national security. The announcement intensifies the existing tensions, as the debate over immigration policy continues to divide Washington.

As Monday approaches, all eyes are on Congress to see if a compromise is reached, or if the administration will follow through with its plans to escalate enforcement measures in key transportation hubs nationwide. The situation underscores the ongoing struggle between the Trump administration and Democrats over immigration and security priorities.