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Tragic Village Clash: Brothers Fatally Attacked

Two brothers died from injuries after an attack during a violent dispute in Meharmati Ganeshpura village, Uttar Pradesh. The police have detained three suspects and formed teams to apprehend others involved. The victims, Bhoora and Saimuddin, were transferred to a medical center where they succumbed to their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:23 IST
Tragic Village Clash: Brothers Fatally Attacked
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  • India

In a tragic incident, two brothers died on Saturday after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a group dispute in Meharmati Ganeshpura village of Uttar Pradesh, as reported by police.

Police stated that Bhoora, 40, and Saimuddin, 35, were initially taken to a local hospital, but when their condition worsened, they were referred to a higher medical center. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar announced that two teams were set up to catch the accused, out of which three have been detained so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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