Tragic Village Clash: Brothers Fatally Attacked

In a tragic incident, two brothers died on Saturday after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a group dispute in Meharmati Ganeshpura village of Uttar Pradesh, as reported by police.

Police stated that Bhoora, 40, and Saimuddin, 35, were initially taken to a local hospital, but when their condition worsened, they were referred to a higher medical center. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar announced that two teams were set up to catch the accused, out of which three have been detained so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)