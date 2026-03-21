Controversy Erupts as Dancer Alleges Police Misconduct
Haryanvi dancer Monika Chaudhary accuses Loni Police of detaining her brother unlawfully and contemplates converting to Islam, citing lack of support from Hindu communities. The police deny her allegations, stating her brother's detention was unrelated to her. An intervention led to his release.
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In a startling accusation, Haryanvi dancer Monika Chaudhary has alleged unlawful detention of her brother by Loni Police at the Ashok Vihar outpost. She claims he was denied legal assistance and threatened with dire consequences.
Chaudhary expresses her disillusionment with Hindu communities over their lack of support, prompting her consideration of converting to Islam. She revealed that her brother's release involved intervention from local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar.
Responding to the allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari refuted Chaudhary's claims, asserting the detained individual in question is not her biological sibling and was brought in for interrogation related to a local brawl.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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