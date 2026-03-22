India to Lift Airfare Caps Amid Stabilizing Aviation Sector
In response to stabilization in the aviation sector, India is revoking temporary fare caps on domestic airline tickets. Introduced due to mass cancellations, these caps were in place to control skyrocketing airfares. Airlines claim the caps incurred significant losses, with rising fuel costs exacerbating financial challenges.
India is set to remove temporary fare caps on domestic airline tickets, according to a government order seen by Reuters. This move aims to relieve financial pressure on carriers facing increased costs due to disruptions prompted by the Iran war. The fare caps, which take effect from Monday, were initially established in December following widespread flight cancellations from IndiGo, the market leader, driving up airfares across other airlines.
The Indian civil aviation ministry stated in its order that the sector's situation has stabilized, with capacity restored and operations normalized. The order, dated Friday and reviewed by Reuters on Saturday, hasn't been publicly disclosed. The ministry spokesperson did not comment on the situation.
Airlines in India had requested the government remove these price caps, citing substantial revenue losses amid rising operational costs, partly due to increased jet fuel prices linked to the war. While airlines haven't specified their financial losses, HSBC analysts note that a $1 per barrel change in fuel costs can affect IndiGo's annual fuel bill by around 3 billion rupees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Civil Aviation Ministry had imposed domestic airfare cap in the wake of IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025.
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