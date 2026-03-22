Telangana's Fiscal Balancing Act: Navigating Debt and Growth

Telangana's burgeoning debt stood at Rs 8 lakh crore as of December 2025, according to the latest Socio-Economic Outlook released by the state government. The report highlights that Congress, since assuming power in December 2023, has grappled with significant inherited debt, affecting fiscal strategies.

The Congress government's borrowings and repayments over its two-and-a-half-year tenure amounted to Rs 3,19,179 crore and Rs 3,04,202 crore respectively. Much of this was directed towards servicing existing debt obligations. The Outlook stresses that managing the substantial legacy debt while maintaining welfare and developmental projects remains a pressing challenge.

With Telangana's GSDP growing at 10.7% in 2025-26, surpassing the national average of 8%, the state is poised for robust economic performance. The fiscal report advocates for a strategy rooted in medium-term sustainability to support continued growth while addressing fiscal liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)