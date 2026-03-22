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Telangana's Fiscal Balancing Act: Navigating Debt and Growth

Telangana's total debt reached Rs 8 lakh crore by December 2025, with Congress inheriting substantial pre-existing debt when taking office in 2023. The state's economic report outlines a fiscal strategy focused on medium-term sustainability and growth, emphasizing the need to balance debt servicing with welfare and development expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:32 IST
Telangana's Fiscal Balancing Act: Navigating Debt and Growth
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Telangana's burgeoning debt stood at Rs 8 lakh crore as of December 2025, according to the latest Socio-Economic Outlook released by the state government. The report highlights that Congress, since assuming power in December 2023, has grappled with significant inherited debt, affecting fiscal strategies.

The Congress government's borrowings and repayments over its two-and-a-half-year tenure amounted to Rs 3,19,179 crore and Rs 3,04,202 crore respectively. Much of this was directed towards servicing existing debt obligations. The Outlook stresses that managing the substantial legacy debt while maintaining welfare and developmental projects remains a pressing challenge.

With Telangana's GSDP growing at 10.7% in 2025-26, surpassing the national average of 8%, the state is poised for robust economic performance. The fiscal report advocates for a strategy rooted in medium-term sustainability to support continued growth while addressing fiscal liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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