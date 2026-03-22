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Devotion in the Hills: Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Resumes Amidst Festive Rush

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir resumed after a brief suspension due to a heavy influx of devotees. Authorities ensured smooth proceedings as over 39,000 pilgrims visited the shrine, with security and accommodations in place to handle the festive rush during Chaitra Navratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:04 IST
Devotion in the Hills: Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Resumes Amidst Festive Rush
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The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, perched atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, resumed on Sunday. The brief suspension, prompted by a heavy influx of devotees, was lifted as festival-goers flocked to the revered site atop Trikuta hills.

Authorities had halted the pilgrimage on Saturday due to overwhelming crowds at the Bhawan, where 39,000 devotees paid homage. With Chaitra Navratri ongoing from March 19 to 27, nearly one lakh devotees have already honored the deity, with many more expected in the coming days.

Security has been tightened, and arrangements made to accommodate the surge in visitors, ensuring a safe pilgrimage. The atmosphere is vibrant with chants of 'Jai Mata Di', fresh flower decorations, and multi-colored lights adding to the festive ambiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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