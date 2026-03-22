Tragedy Strikes Khallari Temple: Ropeway Trolley Accident Claims Life During Navratri

A tragic accident struck the Khallari Mata temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, claiming one life and injuring seven others. On Sunday morning, a ropeway trolley's cable failed, causing the vehicle to crash while transporting worshippers during the Navratri festival.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred shortly after 10 am, as the trolley was descending to the temple's base. The victims were visiting Khallari village for prayers and festivities. Tragically, Ayushi Satkar, 28, from Raipur, lost her life in the incident.

The district administration has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the cable failure. The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment as the community grapples with this unexpected calamity.