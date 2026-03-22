Chaos on the Tracks: Train Disruptions Strike Kalyan Station

Train services faced disruptions at Maharashtra's Kalyan railway station when a man climbed an overhead equipment mast, forcing officials to cut power. The incident happened around 2 pm, impacting the electricity supply to key platforms.

Central Railway's Swapnil Nila reported that as a precaution, power on the Down line between Thakurli and Ambivli was switched off, delaying two outstation trains and three suburban locals. Rescue efforts are ongoing with railway staff and emergency teams on-site.

This marks the day's second major disruption, with the earlier incident at Khadavali station caused by an entangled crane zip wire during platform extension works, affecting the Kasara-Kalyan section.