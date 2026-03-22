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AIADMK Gears Up for High-Stakes Showdown in Uppalam and Orleanpet

The AIADMK is set to contest from Uppalam and Orleanpet constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9. Anbalagan, a seasoned politician, will contest in Uppalam, while newcomer Gandhi stands in Orleanpet. Both seats are crucial in the party's bid to regain influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:39 IST
AIADMK Gears Up for High-Stakes Showdown in Uppalam and Orleanpet
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The AIADMK has officially announced candidates for the Uppalam and Orleanpet constituencies for the April 9 Assembly elections. Leading the charge in Uppalam is veteran politician A Anbalagan, representing the NDA, as the party seeks to reclaim its former glory.

Former deputy secretary A Gandhi is tipped to make his electoral debut in Orleanpet. His selection comes as AIADMK attempts to expand its footprint in a competitive landscape, having been allocated two constituencies by its ally, AINRC, which is contesting 16 seats.

Historically, AIADMK has had mixed success in the region, forming governments in the '70s but suffering a clean sweep defeat in 2021. With 30 seats up for grabs across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, this election is critical for AIADMK's resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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