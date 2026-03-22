Natural Gas Blast Shakes Istanbul's Heart

A natural gas explosion rocked Istanbul's central Fatih district on Sunday, causing two buildings to collapse.

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene of the explosion, which occurred at noon. Nine people were initially trapped under the rubble. Istanbul Governor Davut Gul confirmed that rescue teams have recovered seven victims, who are currently receiving medical treatment in nearby hospitals.

TRT, the state-run news channel, reported the recovery of an eighth person, who has also been hospitalized. Efforts are continuing to locate the final missing individual. According to TRT, none of the rescued individuals is in critical condition. The collapsed structures included a two-story and another building.

(With inputs from agencies.)