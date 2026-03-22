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Transforming Delhi's Healthcare Landscape: Major Hospital Integration Announced

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to integrate Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital into an AIIMS-like institute. This initiative aims to boost postgraduate and MBBS seats, strengthen healthcare services, and position Delhi as a national hub for medical education and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:47 IST
Transforming Delhi's Healthcare Landscape: Major Hospital Integration Announced
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In a landmark healthcare initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to integrate three major hospitals—Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital—into an AIIMS-style autonomous medical body.

This strategic consolidation is set to significantly increase postgraduate and MBBS seats while enhancing healthcare service quality across the capital.

The integration aims to address current resource fragmentation by pooling faculty and infrastructure, thereby creating a fertile ground for advanced medical education and training in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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