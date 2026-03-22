Transforming Delhi's Healthcare Landscape: Major Hospital Integration Announced

In a landmark healthcare initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to integrate three major hospitals—Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital—into an AIIMS-style autonomous medical body.

This strategic consolidation is set to significantly increase postgraduate and MBBS seats while enhancing healthcare service quality across the capital.

The integration aims to address current resource fragmentation by pooling faculty and infrastructure, thereby creating a fertile ground for advanced medical education and training in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)