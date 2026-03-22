Reviving Ancient Trade: The Reopening of Indo-Tibet Routes

After a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indo-Tibet trade is slated for revival through the Shipki La pass in Kinnaur, as announced by Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. This move is anticipated to rejuvenate commerce and boost employment in the region.

Negi highlighted that previous restrictions, pushed by security concerns, had stymied trading and tourist access. With improving conditions and curbs now relaxed, trade will set off officially in June, contingent on better weather conditions. Local traders have been advocating this revival for years.

Beyond commerce, Negi urges for better road connectivity to enhance the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, significant for Hindu, Bodh, and Jain devotees. The Indo-Tibetan trade history, dating back to 1697, has fostered a robust exchange of goods and cultural ties, interrupted by the Sino-Indian war and recently, the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)