BJP Reveals Key Candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls
The BJP has announced candidate S Smitha from Varkala for the Kerala assembly polls, rounding its list to 98 candidates. District president Karamana Jayan and businessman S Rajasekharan Nair are notable contenders, facing incumbents from LDF, UDF, and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:23 IST
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The BJP unveiled its candidate S Smitha for the Varkala seat in Kerala assembly elections, marking the party's 98th candidate ahead of the April 9 polls.
Adding to their prominent lineup, the BJP's district president Karamana Jayan will contest Thiruvananthapuram, where he will challenge actor and LDF-backed Independent Sudheer Karamana, CMP's C P John, and others.
Businessman S Rajasekharan Nair makes a return for the Neyyattinkara seat, after previously finishing third. He will face off against CPI(M) incumbent K Ansalan and Congress candidate N Sakthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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