Unexpected Encounter: The Balloon Drama in Bakhog Village

Bakhog village in Himachal's Sirmaur district experienced a wave of panic on Sunday when locals spotted a balloon emblazoned with symbols resembling those linked to Pakistan. The balloon bore the initials 'PIA' along with other Pakistan-related markings, raising initial concerns among the residents.

Upon receiving the tip-off, local police and administration teams quickly descended upon the scene to investigate. According to Rajgarh DSP Vidyachand Negi, the investigation revealed that the balloon was nothing more than a common toy, dismissing any potential security threats. The DSP urged people to remain calm and report any future suspicious objects promptly to the authorities.

Reports of similar sightings have emerged from other districts like Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra, where these balloons frequently appear. Officials noted that these balloons often find their way across the India-Pakistan border due to strong winds, usually serving purposes ranging from religious messages to mere recreational use.

(With inputs from agencies.)