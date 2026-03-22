Odisha's Water Revolution: Empowering Women and Securing Resources

On World Water Day, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled 141 water resources projects valued at Rs 2,612 crore in a bold move to advance water management and rural prosperity. He emphasized addressing gender inequality by involving women as Jala Sathis, aiming to ensure water security in the region.

Majhi highlighted his administration's focus on combating water scarcity by ensuring safe drinking water reaches every household. He stressed that water scarcity predominantly impacts the poor and integral policies are in place to provide clean water at the grassroots level while enhancing agricultural productivity through 'per drop more crop' strategies.

The event also featured the inauguration of 124 projects worth Rs 320 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 17 more projects. Additionally, Majhi launched 'Bindu,' an AI-powered chatbot designed to gather citizen feedback, further showcasing the government's commitment to inclusive, tech-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)