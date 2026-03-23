Eurozone Market Relief as Trump Delays Iran Strike

Euro area government bond yields saw a sharp decline on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to delay military action against Iran's energy sector. The decision prompted traders to scale back their expectations on future European Central Bank rate hikes.

Investors, relieved by the potential de-escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, witnessed a calming of inflation fears, though expectations still reflect two anticipated ECB rate rises by the year's end. In response to Trump's remarks, oil prices plummeted by 10% right as a looming deadline threatened conflict escalation.

Experts like Chris Beauchamp of IG Markets noted market relief, while others, such as Deutsche Bank's Harry Allen and BofA's Antonio Gabriel, cautioned that markets might be underestimating the potential global growth impact. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir warned of the central bank's readiness to address any inflation surge.