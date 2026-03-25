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Funding Battle Strains TSA, Sparks Security Concerns

A senior Transportation Security Administration official warns Congress of significant security risks due to a funding battle, resulting in 50,000 unpaid airport screeners and a spike in staff absences. The situation has led to lengthy wait times of over four and a half hours, causing passenger delays and heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:27 IST
Funding Battle Strains TSA, Sparks Security Concerns
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In a tense address to Congress, a senior Transportation Security Administration official highlighted the dire repercussions of an ongoing funding standoff that has left 50,000 airport screeners unpaid. The official, Ha McNeill, revealed to a U.S. House committee that the dispute has driven 460 TSA officers to resign since it began, adding to the 1,110 who left during the 2025 shutdown.

The crisis has escalated absences to more than 10% in recent days, exacerbating security and operational challenges. McNeill's written testimony warned of a significant rise in wait times, exceeding four and a half hours at select airports, amplifying security risks and causing multiple missed flights for travelers.

With security risks mounting and passenger frustrations growing, the situation underscores the urgent need for resolution following the disruption caused by the funding disagreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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