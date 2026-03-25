ICEGATE Innovates: Convenience in Customs Duty Payments with UPI Launch
The ICEGATE portal now allows businesses to pay Customs duty via UPI, debit, or credit cards, broadening the payment options beyond traditional banking channels. This initiative enhances payment flexibility, accelerates clearance processes, and improves the overall experience for importers and exporters, aligning with India's digitalization goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move towards easing customs duty payments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced that businesses can now use UPI, debit, or credit cards on the ICEGATE portal.
This development introduces a wider array of payment options on the platform, enabling significant flexibility and convenience for importers and exporters.
Experts highlight how this shift reduces reliance on a limited set of banks, accelerates clearance processes, and enhances the overall user experience, supporting the country's broader digitalization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- ICEGATE
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- importers
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- India