ICEGATE Innovates: Convenience in Customs Duty Payments with UPI Launch

In a move towards easing customs duty payments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced that businesses can now use UPI, debit, or credit cards on the ICEGATE portal.

This development introduces a wider array of payment options on the platform, enabling significant flexibility and convenience for importers and exporters.

Experts highlight how this shift reduces reliance on a limited set of banks, accelerates clearance processes, and enhances the overall user experience, supporting the country's broader digitalization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)