Madhesi Protest Against Nepal's New Customs Duty Gains Momentum

In the heart of Kathmandu, Madhesi youths rallied against the Nepalese government's decision to impose customs duties on Indian goods worth over NRs 100, effective since the Nepalese New Year. This policy has severely impacted daily life in the Terai region, a significant cross-border area with India.

The protestors, holding placards with messages such as ''Cancel customs duty'' and ''Respect Madhesi people,'' expressed frustration over the disrupted free movement and traditional ties the levy has caused. Kaushal Kumar Singh, President of the OBC Federation, highlighted that necessities and personal items brought from India are now subject to customs, straining historic cross-border relationships.

Madhes Province lawmakers, including Tapeshwor Yadav, have approached Home Minister Sudan Gurung to address these grievances. They emphasized the importance of considering practical, long-standing trade rules and urged flexibility in customs enforcement while recognizing the need to combat smuggling and illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)