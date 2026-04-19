Nepali Congress Urges Government to Reverse Customs Duty Decision

The Nepali Congress has called on the government to rescind its recent decision to impose customs duties on goods imported from India by individuals residing near the border. This policy, effective since April 2026, taxes goods worth more than NPR 100, sparking criticism from the opposition party.

The party's statement highlights the policy's impact on social justice and national unity, labeling it as 'anti-people' and 'insensitive,' especially amid rising inflation and economic hardships. They argue that the policy disproportionately affects lower-income groups, such as farmers and laborers living in Nepal's southern border areas.

The congress has also urged the government to consider reducing taxes on essential goods like food grains and clothing to alleviate the economic burden on citizens struggling to manage their livelihoods. This appeal underscores the broader concern over the decision's detrimental effects on the economically vulnerable population.

(With inputs from agencies.)