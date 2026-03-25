Ravichandran Ashwin, the cerebral cricket maestro, has inked a partnership with VRX, a real estate developer focused on long-term growth and community-centric projects. Known for his strategic thinking on the pitch, Ashwin's collaboration with VRX speaks to his preference for research-driven decisions.

VRX has forged its reputation through deliberate, future-oriented planning, delivering 986 homes and actively developing over 3,000 more. Its association with Ashwin is rooted in a shared philosophy of strategic foresight, ensuring lasting relevance and quality in Indian real estate markets.

For discerning homebuyers, Ashwin's endorsement of VRX serves as a testament to the value of preparation and vision in property investments. By aligning with a figure who excels in preemptive strategy, VRX underscores its commitment to building legacies rather than mere assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)