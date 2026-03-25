India's Aviation Boom: Soaring into the Future
India plans to invest $3.06 billion to expand its aviation sector by 2047, targeting under-served regions. This initiative is expected to foster economic growth and job creation despite challenges like infrastructure and tax issues. The Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik programme aims to increase airports and provide significant airline subsidies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:39 IST
India has announced a $3.06 billion investment plan aimed at expanding its aviation sector, particularly focusing on under-served regions, as revealed on Wednesday.
The initiative, titled Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, seeks to stimulate job creation and economic growth, though challenges in infrastructure and tax issues persist.
The modified scheme aims to develop 100 additional airports and offer extensive subsidies, totaling $1.07 billion, to airlines for potentially unprofitable routes over a 10-year span starting fiscal 2026-27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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