India's Aviation Boom: Soaring into the Future

India has announced a $3.06 billion investment plan aimed at expanding its aviation sector, particularly focusing on under-served regions, as revealed on Wednesday.

The initiative, titled Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, seeks to stimulate job creation and economic growth, though challenges in infrastructure and tax issues persist.

The modified scheme aims to develop 100 additional airports and offer extensive subsidies, totaling $1.07 billion, to airlines for potentially unprofitable routes over a 10-year span starting fiscal 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)