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India's Growth Story: A Beacon for Global Investment

Pratik Mathur of the Indian Consulate in Shanghai emphasizes India's potential for sustainable development and foreign investment. At a round table hosted by HSBC, Mathur highlighted India's economic momentum and the impact of initiatives like the AI Summit and India-EU FTA in boosting investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:50 IST
India's Growth Story: A Beacon for Global Investment
Pratik Mathur
  • Country:
  • China

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, represented by Pratik Mathur, spotlighted India's formidable potential in sustainable development during a round table event hosted by HSBC on India's Growth Story. Mathur stressed India's robust economic growth and burgeoning investment opportunities.

Participants, including notable Chinese companies and global media, discussed initiatives such as the AI Summit and India-EU Free Trade Agreement, acknowledging their role in amplifying global investor confidence and fostering sectoral collaboration.

The involvement of leading Chinese corporations and renowned international entities marked the discussions as highly productive, indicating promising pathways for enhanced cooperation and mutual gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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