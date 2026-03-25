Tragic Overnight Bus Crash in Delhi: Recklessness Claims Two Lives, 23 Injured

A tragic bus accident in Delhi early Wednesday morning resulted in two fatalities and 23 injuries, according to police reports. The ill-fated Delhi-bound tourist bus originated from Jaipur and flipped near Hanuman Mandir, Karol Bagh, after losing control at a roundabout.

Victims included 22-year-old Mahesh, who was to marry shortly, and Shehbaj Alam, a 30-year-old cloth trader from Bijnor, who leaves behind a pregnant wife. Allegations surface of reckless driving at high speeds and possible intoxication, although police maintain the driver was sober, citing his medical report.

Eyewitnesses reported mechanical failures and lack of safety measures on the bus. Authorities have announced a detailed mechanical inspection to investigate any technical faults. Meanwhile, driver Pankaj Kumar has been detained as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)