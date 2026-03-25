Left Menu

Jeevan Deep Ashram Inauguration: A Fusion of Spiritual and National Ideals

The inauguration of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan, led by Dr. Abhishek Verma and attended by Mohan Bhagwat, underscored themes of national policy, social responsibility, and cultural preservation. Key topics included a revised population policy, vigilance against illegal infiltration, and the ashram's role in cultural and individual development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:00 IST
Jeevan Deep Ashram Inauguration: A Fusion of Spiritual and National Ideals
Dr. Abhishek Verma Hosts Vrindavan Ashram Inauguration; Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Population Policy Review. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, the inauguration of Jeevan Deep Ashram became a significant event highlighting the intersection of spirituality and national discourse. The ceremony was led by Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator of the ShivSena (NDA) alliance, with Mohan Bhagwat making pivotal remarks on key national issues.

Under the guidance of Swami Yatindranand Giri, the ashram was formally opened with dignitaries such as Mohan Yadav, Brajesh Pathak, and others present. Bhagwat emphasized the need for a revised population policy advocating a three-child norm to foster balanced social development. He also highlighted concerns about illegal infiltration and urged vigilance in safeguarding national security.

The event showcased the convergence of spiritual leadership and public responsibilities on the sacred grounds of Vrindavan. It stressed the significance of Sanatan values in shaping societal and individual virtues. Dr. Verma concluded the event with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all attending leaders and spiritual figures.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026