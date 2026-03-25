Jeevan Deep Ashram Inauguration: A Fusion of Spiritual and National Ideals
The inauguration of Jeevan Deep Ashram in Vrindavan, led by Dr. Abhishek Verma and attended by Mohan Bhagwat, underscored themes of national policy, social responsibility, and cultural preservation. Key topics included a revised population policy, vigilance against illegal infiltration, and the ashram's role in cultural and individual development.
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- India
In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, the inauguration of Jeevan Deep Ashram became a significant event highlighting the intersection of spirituality and national discourse. The ceremony was led by Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator of the ShivSena (NDA) alliance, with Mohan Bhagwat making pivotal remarks on key national issues.
Under the guidance of Swami Yatindranand Giri, the ashram was formally opened with dignitaries such as Mohan Yadav, Brajesh Pathak, and others present. Bhagwat emphasized the need for a revised population policy advocating a three-child norm to foster balanced social development. He also highlighted concerns about illegal infiltration and urged vigilance in safeguarding national security.
The event showcased the convergence of spiritual leadership and public responsibilities on the sacred grounds of Vrindavan. It stressed the significance of Sanatan values in shaping societal and individual virtues. Dr. Verma concluded the event with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all attending leaders and spiritual figures.
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