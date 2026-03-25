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India Stands Firm at WTO: Protecting Farmers and Digital Future

India prepares to defend the interests of small farmers and emerging digital economies at the WTO ministerial meeting in Cameroon. Key topics include agriculture, e-commerce, and fisheries, with India emphasizing the need for equitable trade policies and opposing the extension of the moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:16 IST
India Stands Firm at WTO: Protecting Farmers and Digital Future
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian delegation, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, stands poised at the WTO ministerial meeting in Cameroon to advocate for small farmers and the burgeoning digital economy. With trade ministers from 166 nations, including the United States and China, in attendance, the conference is expected to addressed pressing global trade issues.

A central focus for India will be respecting multilateral WTO mandates, prioritizing food security, and securing policy space for developing economies in emerging digital trade. The Indian Commerce Ministry has stressed the necessity of a fair and inclusive multilateral trading system, especially amid global disturbances caused by US tariffs and ongoing West Asia conflicts.

Key items on India's agenda include meaningful reform of the WTO, discussions on the e-commerce moratorium, and ensuring a balanced approach to fisheries subsidies. India has particularly highlighted concerns over revenue implications from electronic transmissions and remains firm in its opposition to extending the moratorium passed 1998.

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