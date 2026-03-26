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Public Perception Reveals Value in Government Buses Despite Booking Woes

A study by redBus reveals that two-thirds of people see government buses as cost-effective, though half seek improved booking and refund processes. Government buses are notably favored by professionals and students, with essential functions in enabling mobility for work, education, and home visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:22 IST
Public Perception Reveals Value in Government Buses Despite Booking Woes
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  • India

A recent study by online ticketing platform redBus reveals that government buses are increasingly perceived as cost-effective, with two-thirds of respondents considering them good value for money. However, the study also highlights a significant demand for easier booking and refund processes, which could enhance customer satisfaction.

Government-owned intercity bus services, such as RTC and STU, are predominantly used by professionals and students, signifying their crucial role in facilitating mobility for work and educational purposes. Among surveyed users, visiting home and traveling for festivals are top reasons for choosing these services.

The study, which collected responses from over 11,000 people, indicates that RTC services are especially appealing to the youth, with over 60% of young travelers using these services primarily for educational purposes. Predominantly fixed pricing in government buses contributes to a perception of affordability, unlike private operators who vary prices based on demand.

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