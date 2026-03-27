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India’s CSR Surge: A Decade of Impact and Future Challenges

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending in India has grown significantly since becoming a legal requirement in 2013. However, geographic distribution remains uneven, with aspirational districts receiving less focus. The trend shows stronger internal processes and reduced reliance on partners, suggesting evolving CSR practices in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:43 IST
India’s CSR Surge: A Decade of Impact and Future Challenges
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Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending in India has surged significantly since it became legally mandated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The decade-long data reveals that listed companies in India have spent over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on CSR activities, with a substantial portion—Rs 77,000 crore—allocated between fiscals 2020-2024.

Despite this growth, 2024 data shows that targeted investment in aspirational districts remains limited, with only 397 out of 2,020 qualifying companies implementing projects there. This indicates room for improvement in addressing developmental challenges in these areas. CSR strategies are evolving as companies build stronger capabilities for program implementation, reducing dependency on external partners.

The sector now faces a challenge of aligning corporate capital with districts facing developmental deficits for greater socio-economic impact. Concurrently, legislative changes proposed under the Corporate Laws Amendment Bill, 2026, aim to optimize the regulatory framework, shaping the future scope of CSR in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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