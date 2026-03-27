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Helicopter Crash Rocks Kauai's Na Pali Coast

A helicopter carrying a pilot and four passengers crashed on Kauai's Kalalau Beach. The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon, injuring all five on board. The incident took place on the Na Pali Coast, a popular spot for helicopter tours. The severity of injuries remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanalei | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:47 IST
Helicopter Crash Rocks Kauai's Na Pali Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident, a helicopter carrying five individuals, including the pilot, crashed Thursday afternoon on Kauai's remote Kalalau Beach. The Kauai Fire Department confirmed the crash, which left all aboard injured.

The helicopter was on a sightseeing tour of the Na Pali Coast, a celebrated location known for its stunning cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls, typically enjoyed via helicopter tours or accessible only by hiking or boat.

While the exact extent of injuries to those on board remains unclear, authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

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