Helicopter Crash Rocks Kauai's Na Pali Coast

In a dramatic incident, a helicopter carrying five individuals, including the pilot, crashed Thursday afternoon on Kauai's remote Kalalau Beach. The Kauai Fire Department confirmed the crash, which left all aboard injured.

The helicopter was on a sightseeing tour of the Na Pali Coast, a celebrated location known for its stunning cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls, typically enjoyed via helicopter tours or accessible only by hiking or boat.

While the exact extent of injuries to those on board remains unclear, authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.