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Tragic Roads: Fatal Accidents Underscore Highway Dangers

Three people died and three were injured in two separate road accidents. The first accident involved a collision between motorcycles, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. The second incident saw a man killed by a truck after being hit by a car on a highway. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:43 IST
Tragic Roads: Fatal Accidents Underscore Highway Dangers
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  • India

In a grim weekend for the roads, two separate accidents in the district claimed three lives and left three others injured, according to local authorities. The incidents occurred on Saturday evening and night.

In the first incident, a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Sarsai-Barauna road led to the deaths of Pawan and Sandeep. Three others, including Sadhna (32), Ravi (18), and an unidentified youth, sustained injuries and have been hospitalized at the Community Health Centre in Sarsai Nawar, reported Usrahar SHO Balraj Singh Bhati.

The second accident took place on National Highway 19 near Etawah-Kanpur, where a 26-year-old man, Sukhveer Pal alias Bandhan, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road. Subsequently, a truck ran over him, resulting in his immediate death, Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar Malik informed. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

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