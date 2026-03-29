Tragic Roads: Fatal Accidents Underscore Highway Dangers

In a grim weekend for the roads, two separate accidents in the district claimed three lives and left three others injured, according to local authorities. The incidents occurred on Saturday evening and night.

In the first incident, a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Sarsai-Barauna road led to the deaths of Pawan and Sandeep. Three others, including Sadhna (32), Ravi (18), and an unidentified youth, sustained injuries and have been hospitalized at the Community Health Centre in Sarsai Nawar, reported Usrahar SHO Balraj Singh Bhati.

The second accident took place on National Highway 19 near Etawah-Kanpur, where a 26-year-old man, Sukhveer Pal alias Bandhan, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road. Subsequently, a truck ran over him, resulting in his immediate death, Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar Malik informed. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.