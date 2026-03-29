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Man Arrested for Sending Hoax Bomb Threats

Srinivas was arrested in Mysuru for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to government offices, schools, and courts, causing panic. Delhi Police, aided by Mysuru's VV Puram police, conducted a raid leading to his capture, seizing SIM cards and a laptop used for the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:42 IST
Man Arrested for Sending Hoax Bomb Threats
Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

A man, identified as Srinivas, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police in Mysuru after being accused of sending fake bomb threat emails to government offices, schools, and courts, police sources revealed on Sunday.

Srinivas, who had been operating from a house on Brindavan Layout, was found guilty of sending multiple alarming emails threatening explosions over a short period, police sources stated. The operation was initiated after an investigation into repeated hoax threats in the past month uncovered his location.

With technical assistance and surveillance, messages were traced back to Mysuru, prompting a Delhi Police team to conduct a surprise raid. During the operation, coordinated with VV Puram police, Srinivas was apprehended, and several SIM cards along with a laptop allegedly used for sending the threats were seized. He is being transferred to Delhi for further investigation, as confirmed by sources.

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