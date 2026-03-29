Carrom Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Political Debate
A viral video showing three central armed police force personnel playing carrom inside a TMC office in Siliguri has led to their suspension by the Election Commission. Political figures from various parties have criticized the incident, prompting an official inquiry into the activities at the TMC office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising twist in Siliguri, the Election Commission has suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showing them playing carrom inside a TMC office went viral.
The viral footage has sparked significant political backlash, with figures like BJP's Jagannath Chatterjee and Congress's Sanjay Adhikari condemning the actions as inappropriate and demanding accountability.
The incident has raised questions about the deployment of central forces, with an official inquiry now set to determine the facts surrounding the controversial game.
(With inputs from agencies.)