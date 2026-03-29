Carrom Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Political Debate

In a surprising twist in Siliguri, the Election Commission has suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showing them playing carrom inside a TMC office went viral.

The viral footage has sparked significant political backlash, with figures like BJP's Jagannath Chatterjee and Congress's Sanjay Adhikari condemning the actions as inappropriate and demanding accountability.

The incident has raised questions about the deployment of central forces, with an official inquiry now set to determine the facts surrounding the controversial game.

(With inputs from agencies.)