Left Menu

Carrom Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Political Debate

A viral video showing three central armed police force personnel playing carrom inside a TMC office in Siliguri has led to their suspension by the Election Commission. Political figures from various parties have criticized the incident, prompting an official inquiry into the activities at the TMC office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:41 IST
Carrom Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist in Siliguri, the Election Commission has suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showing them playing carrom inside a TMC office went viral.

The viral footage has sparked significant political backlash, with figures like BJP's Jagannath Chatterjee and Congress's Sanjay Adhikari condemning the actions as inappropriate and demanding accountability.

The incident has raised questions about the deployment of central forces, with an official inquiry now set to determine the facts surrounding the controversial game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

 India
2
Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

 India
3
Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026