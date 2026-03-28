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U.S. Boosts Mineral Ventures in Venezuela

The U.S. has released new licenses related to Venezuela for mineral investments, aimed at facilitating supply and services operations. These measures are designed to bolster the Venezuelan economy and align investments for the benefit of both Americans and Venezuelans, as per the U.S. Treasury Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:58 IST
U.S. Boosts Mineral Ventures in Venezuela
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The United States announced on Friday the issuance of new general licenses for critical mineral activities in Venezuela, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The licenses permit the provision of specific goods and services linked to mineral operations, and allow negotiations and agreements on future contracts related to investments in Venezuela's mineral industry.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the Venezuelan economy and redirect investment flows to serve the interests of both the American and Venezuelan populations, the department stated on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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