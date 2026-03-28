U.S. Boosts Mineral Ventures in Venezuela

The United States announced on Friday the issuance of new general licenses for critical mineral activities in Venezuela, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The licenses permit the provision of specific goods and services linked to mineral operations, and allow negotiations and agreements on future contracts related to investments in Venezuela's mineral industry.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the Venezuelan economy and redirect investment flows to serve the interests of both the American and Venezuelan populations, the department stated on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)