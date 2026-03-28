Noida International Airport: Lifting Off to New Heights

In a significant leap for India's transport infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries, Modi highlighted the airport as a crucial development in increasing connectivity.

The project, costing an estimated Rs 11,200 crore, is designed as a multi-modal hub integrating road, rail, metro, and regional transport systems. The airport is poised to become a key player in India's transportation landscape, aiming to ease passenger and cargo movement.

Initially capable of handling 12 million passengers annually, the airport's capacity can be scaled up to accommodate 70 million passengers. It also includes a cargo hub with a potential annual handling capacity of 18 lakh metric tonnes, marking it as a major economic catalyst for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)