Struggling for Flame: Small Eateries Battle LPG Shortage

Small eateries across the national capital, once vibrant with bustling food streets, are now grappling with a crippling LPG shortage. Rising black-market prices and limited supply have forced many to adapt, reverting to coal and wood, significantly impacting efficiency and sales.

Restaurateurs like Neeraj Chawla of Vaishno Rasoi in Rajouri Garden, burdened by increasing costs and personal stakes, persist against odds. Despite mounting losses, Chawla keeps his business running to avoid the shame of closure. The West Asia crisis has aggravated the situation, with revised government priorities creating a supply crunch for commercial LPG users.

Franchise chains and upscale eateries mirror these struggles, navigating quick-fixes and menu reengineering to cope. With governmental interventions promising relief, the hospitality sector braces for an uncertain path ahead as dining outlets strive to maintain quality without reliable gas supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)