Left Menu

Struggling for Flame: Small Eateries Battle LPG Shortage

Small eateries in the national capital shift to coal and wood as LPG scarcity and high black-market prices strain operations. Restaurant owners like Neeraj Chawla struggle to maintain services and avoid layoffs, while authorities promise increased supply and crackdown on hoarding. Franchise chains also face similar adaption challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:55 IST
Struggling for Flame: Small Eateries Battle LPG Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Small eateries across the national capital, once vibrant with bustling food streets, are now grappling with a crippling LPG shortage. Rising black-market prices and limited supply have forced many to adapt, reverting to coal and wood, significantly impacting efficiency and sales.

Restaurateurs like Neeraj Chawla of Vaishno Rasoi in Rajouri Garden, burdened by increasing costs and personal stakes, persist against odds. Despite mounting losses, Chawla keeps his business running to avoid the shame of closure. The West Asia crisis has aggravated the situation, with revised government priorities creating a supply crunch for commercial LPG users.

Franchise chains and upscale eateries mirror these struggles, navigating quick-fixes and menu reengineering to cope. With governmental interventions promising relief, the hospitality sector braces for an uncertain path ahead as dining outlets strive to maintain quality without reliable gas supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
LPG Supply Chain Disruption: India's Strategic Move Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

LPG Supply Chain Disruption: India's Strategic Move Amidst Strait of Hormuz ...

 Global
3
A New Era for India's Aviation: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport

A New Era for India's Aviation: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airp...

 Global
4
Congress Unveils Robust Manifesto Amidst Election Heat

Congress Unveils Robust Manifesto Amidst Election Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026