Rajasthan CM Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing Amid Supply Concerns
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma has declared stringent measures against LPG black marketing amid supply concerns due to West Asia conflict. He ordered daily monitoring, surprise inspections, and enforcement drives. Expansion of PNG and CGD networks is prioritized, with swift pipeline approvals to ensure uninterrupted supply.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns over the uninterrupted supply of gas due to conflicts in West Asia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has issued a stern warning regarding black marketing and overpricing of LPG cylinders.
In a virtual meeting, Sharma directed district collectors to undertake daily monitoring and ground-level data gathering to ensure the availability and fair distribution of LPG across the state. He emphasized the need for surprise inspections and stringent actions, including filing FIRs and cancelling licenses of the violators.
Sharma also stressed the importance of resolving consumer grievances rapidly and called for the implementation of OTP-based distribution methods and the expansion of piped gas networks, with quick approvals for infrastructure development.
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