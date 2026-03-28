Haveus Aerotech Expands with New Rs 450 Crore MRO Facility for ATR Aircraft

In a major development in the aviation sector, Haveus Aerotech has inked a deal to establish an advanced MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility for ATR aircraft, marking an investment of Rs 450 crore. The facility will be situated in the state, with the local government promising to streamline the necessary regulatory approvals.

The facility is poised to perform comprehensive repairs, including ATR repair, radon and nacelles, landing gear, and APUs. With plans to operate over a five-year period, this project is expected to generate employment opportunities for 100 individuals, bolstering local economic growth.

The initiative aligns with Haveus Aerotech's strategy to enhance India's aviation infrastructure, reinforcing service reliability and affordability. The company recently secured approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to broaden its operations in Bengaluru and Delhi, further solidifying its footprint in the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)