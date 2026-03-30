West Bengal government is not letting central schemes reach tea garden workers of state: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal government is not letting central schemes reach tea garden workers of state: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tea
- Garden
- Workers
- West Bengal
- Central Schemes
- PM Modi
- Government
- Collaboration
- Welfare
- Obstruction
ALSO READ
Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards
Rising Attacks: Odisha's Government Officials Under Siege
Congress Pledges Job Creation for Assam Youth Amid 'Double-Engine' Government Critique
BJP's double-engine government is first choice of women across India: PM Modi tells party booth workers in Assam.
PM Modi asks Assam BJP booth workers to caution people against AI-generated videos in circulation in poll-bound state.