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Air China Resumes Direct Flights to Pyongyang as Tourism Restrictions Ease

Air China has resumed direct flights from Beijing to Pyongyang following the resumption of passenger train services between the capitals. This move comes as North Korea gradually lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions. The reopening marks a significant step in restoring ties, especially given China is North Korea's main ally and trading partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:43 IST
Air China Resumes Direct Flights to Pyongyang as Tourism Restrictions Ease
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Air China has resumed its direct flight services between Beijing and Pyongyang, North Korea, marking a significant step in restoring travel connections disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This resumption follows the reintroduction of passenger train services between the two capitals earlier this year.

The first flight on this route was warmly greeted by Chinese diplomats, including the ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, according to reports from Chinese state media. North Korean carrier Air Koryo had already begun flights between the capitals, signifying a mutual effort to reestablish important travel routes.

Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists constituted 90% of foreign visitors to North Korea. The easing of restrictions, including a recent acceptance of a Russian tour group, signals a broader opening as North Korea attempts to revive its tourism sector. However, the dynamic between China and North Korea remains complex, with Beijing voicing concerns over missile tests targeted at South Korea and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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