Kerala's Political Face-Off: A Debate Challenge

The political temperature in Kerala has soared as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted Congress leader V D Satheesan's challenge for a public debate. The challenge, issued ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, underscores the competitive spirit between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition.

Pinarayi Vijayan, in his response, highlighted the LDF government's achievements through a 'report card' shared on social media, claiming an 'A-plus' performance. He expressed readiness to discuss these achievements publicly, questioning if the opposition was willing to engage in such a discourse.

V D Satheesan immediately responded, affirming his acceptance of the debate and allowing Vijayan to choose the time and place. He criticized the LDF for not matching the housing development records of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's tenure and called for transparency on other development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)