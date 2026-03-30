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American Express Unveils Luxurious Centurion Lounge at Delhi Airport

American Express introduces a new Centurion Lounge at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, offering premium amenities and locally inspired design to enhance travel comfort for cardholders. This initiative highlights India's emerging status as a major global travel hub, providing an elevated experience for international and domestic travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:53 IST
American Express Unveils Luxurious Centurion Lounge at Delhi Airport
American Express announced the opening of a new Centurion Lounge at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (Photo/American Express). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance the travel experience for premium passengers, American Express has unveiled a new Centurion Lounge at Terminal 1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. This facility marks an expansion in the Centurion Lounge network, aiming to offer an elevated and seamless travel experience for card members.

Combining luxurious amenities with locally-inspired design, the New Delhi lounge brings the signature Centurion Lounge experience to domestic travelers. The facility is part of the American Express Global Centurion Lounge Collection and will cater to eligible card members both from India and international locations, underlining the company's commitment to providing world-class service.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO of American Express India, emphasized India's growing significance in global travel markets. The lounge, designed to blend comfort with functionality, features contemporary design elements and Indian craftsmanship, offering area-specific work zones, relaxation spaces, and bespoke artworks by local artists. Passengers can enjoy curated dining, artisanal coffee, and a full-service bar, all crafted to ensure a superior travel experience.

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