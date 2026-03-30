Fosun International's Strategic Commitment to Portugal Amidst Financial Adjustments

Fosun International has confirmed its continued commitment to fostering the growth of its portfolio in Portugal, which includes significant investments in Millennium bcp and Fidelidade. Despite significant financial pressures, the Chinese conglomerate remains dedicated to its strategic interests in banking, insurance, and healthcare in Portugal.

Two years ago, Fosun reduced its stake in Millennium bcp by 5.6% to approximately 20% and has been exploring possible moves, such as an IPO, for its substantial 85% stake in Fidelidade. Market volatility led to the postponement of IPO plans for Fidelidade's healthcare unit, Luz Saude, slated initially for 2024.

Although Fosun reported a considerable annual loss due to real estate impairments and goodwill adjustments, the company emphasized a strategy of operation streamlining and core business focus. This strategic shift comes alongside improvements in their key subsidiaries' profits, with notable increases for both Millennium bcp and Fidelidade.