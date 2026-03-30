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Fosun International's Strategic Commitment to Portugal Amidst Financial Adjustments

Fosun International reaffirms long-term support for its Portuguese investments, including Millennium bcp and Fidelidade, despite financial challenges. It plans to streamline operations, focus on core businesses, and potentially explore IPO options. The Chinese conglomerate faces pressure to reduce exposure in Portugal while maintaining strategic growth in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:45 IST
Fosun International's Strategic Commitment to Portugal Amidst Financial Adjustments
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Fosun International has confirmed its continued commitment to fostering the growth of its portfolio in Portugal, which includes significant investments in Millennium bcp and Fidelidade. Despite significant financial pressures, the Chinese conglomerate remains dedicated to its strategic interests in banking, insurance, and healthcare in Portugal.

Two years ago, Fosun reduced its stake in Millennium bcp by 5.6% to approximately 20% and has been exploring possible moves, such as an IPO, for its substantial 85% stake in Fidelidade. Market volatility led to the postponement of IPO plans for Fidelidade's healthcare unit, Luz Saude, slated initially for 2024.

Although Fosun reported a considerable annual loss due to real estate impairments and goodwill adjustments, the company emphasized a strategy of operation streamlining and core business focus. This strategic shift comes alongside improvements in their key subsidiaries' profits, with notable increases for both Millennium bcp and Fidelidade.

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