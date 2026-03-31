LaGuardia Staffing Shortages Highlighted by Air Canada Collision

A recent collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport has sparked renewed scrutiny over the U.S. air traffic control staffing levels. Documents reveal possible procedural violations on the night of the incident as roles may have been combined prematurely.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 11:37 p.m. on March 22, resulted in the deaths of both pilots and rekindled long-standing concerns regarding air traffic controllers' workload and staffing deficiencies. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating.

Current and former controllers have suggested that staffing shortages led to combined roles that night, contrary to existing procedures. According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, conflicting reports have hampered the determination of controller duties during the crash, raising further questions about operational safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)