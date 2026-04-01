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NTSB Criticizes Ford's BlueCruise Over Fatal Collisions

The National Transportation Safety Board criticizes Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driver assistance system following two fatal crashes. The agency faults the system for not preventing driver distraction and questions the overall safety of driver assistance technologies. NHTSA is urged to establish comprehensive guidelines to ensure road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:01 IST
NTSB Criticizes Ford's BlueCruise Over Fatal Collisions

The National Transportation Safety Board has sharply criticized Ford Motor Company's hands-free advanced driver assistance system, BlueCruise, after two fatal accidents. The board's findings highlighted significant concerns about driver distraction and the lack of effective government regulation in the realm of driver assistance technologies.

During a hearing lasting three hours, the NTSB faulted BlueCruise for not addressing driver distraction and for allowing use at excessive speeds. In both 2024 accidents involving the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, no attempts were made to brake before colliding with stationary vehicles. Ford responded, acknowledging an impaired driver in one case and pledging to consider NTSB's recommendations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, currently reviewing three BlueCruise-related investigations, is urged to introduce comprehensive guidelines for advanced driver systems. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy emphasized the need for stringent oversight to ensure driver safety. Similar concerns have been echoed in previous investigations into Tesla's Autopilot, highlighting a need for industry-wide reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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